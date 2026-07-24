WealthShield Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,408 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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