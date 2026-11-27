Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 13,668.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,714 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of AAON worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,338,517 shares of the construction company's stock worth $296,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,082,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $172,388,000 after buying an additional 503,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in AAON by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,220,470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 336,730 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 858,980 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $71,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,284,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $707.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.19 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.23%. AAON's revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON's payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director David Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,640. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc. designs and manufactures heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial buildings. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and sells products under the AAON and BASX brands. Its products include rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, heat pumps and other custom HVAC systems. BASX specializes in equipment for data centers and other demanding applications, while AAON also offers controls and related services. AAON serves customers primarily in North America, with products also reaching international markets through its sales and distribution network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report).

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