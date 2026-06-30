36,900 Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $187,263.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,558.54. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,354 shares of company stock valued at $568,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.6%

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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