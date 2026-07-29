369,568 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 369,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,227,591 shares of the company's stock worth $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 591,300 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 18,154,907 shares of the company's stock worth $111,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,115 shares of the company's stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,614 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 163.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $153,225.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,600.13. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 160,769 shares of company stock valued at $844,525 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

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Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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