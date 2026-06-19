37,465 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Bought by Rare Wolf Capital LLC

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock worth $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NVO opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wegovy’s oral tablet is gaining traction in the U.K. and could provide Novo Nordisk with an early European launch path, which may help support future growth as it expands beyond injections. Article Title

Wegovy’s oral tablet is gaining traction in the U.K. and could provide Novo Nordisk with an early European launch path, which may help support future growth as it expands beyond injections. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America data indicates oral Wegovy is already accounting for roughly one-third of all Wegovy prescriptions, suggesting strong adoption and continued momentum in Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss franchise. Article Title

Bank of America data indicates oral Wegovy is already accounting for roughly one-third of all Wegovy prescriptions, suggesting strong adoption and continued momentum in Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk as a “Hold,” reinforcing a wait-and-see view as the company balances growth opportunities against mounting operational and competitive pressures. Article Title

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk as a “Hold,” reinforcing a wait-and-see view as the company balances growth opportunities against mounting operational and competitive pressures. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk confirmed a security incident involving stolen clinical trial data after hackers reportedly demanded a $25 million ransom and began leaking information, raising concerns about data security, regulatory exposure, and reputational damage. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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