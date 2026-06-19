37,478 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Evansbrook LLC

Evansbrook LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,478 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of Evansbrook LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. President Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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