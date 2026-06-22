37,824 Shares in Lennox International, Inc. $LII Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,824 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $17,555,000. Lennox International comprises approximately 1.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lennox International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $20,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 78.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,539 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,835,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $7,249,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $575.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE LII opened at $533.27 on Monday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.06 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $507.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.Lennox International's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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