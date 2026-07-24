37,827 Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELVN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JonesTrading lifted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $345,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $1,113,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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