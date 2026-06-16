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3,806 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin, acquiring 3,806 shares valued at about $1.84 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 74.19% of Lockheed Martin shares. Several large institutions also increased their positions during the period.
  • Lockheed Martin reported Q1 earnings below expectations and saw analysts trim price targets, though the stock still carries a consensus Hold rating with an average target of $620.68.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $546.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.73. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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