38,075 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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