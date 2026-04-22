3,851 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by Financial Plan Inc.

Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 380 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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