38,647 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,028,736 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 737,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,670,762 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 731,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $641,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,210,334.02. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,065 shares of company stock worth $2,554,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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