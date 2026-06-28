38,723 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Bought by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,638,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $76.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 158.97%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

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