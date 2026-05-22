39,141 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that lower-cost Novo Nordisk weight-loss pills are drawing patients away from compounded medications, which could support branded Wegovy demand and improve prescription conversion. Reuters article

Reuters reported that lower-cost Novo Nordisk weight-loss pills are drawing patients away from compounded medications, which could support branded Wegovy demand and improve prescription conversion. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 3 ESSENCE data on semaglutide at EASL 2026 showed consistent liver safety and efficacy in MASH patients, including underrepresented groups, reinforcing Novo Nordisk’s broader pipeline value. Yahoo Finance article

New Phase 3 ESSENCE data on semaglutide at EASL 2026 showed consistent liver safety and efficacy in MASH patients, including underrepresented groups, reinforcing Novo Nordisk’s broader pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating but said Novo remains cautiously optimistic on its cagrisema obesity study, suggesting a better readout than the prior disappointing trial could help sentiment. Proactive Investors article

Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating but said Novo remains cautiously optimistic on its cagrisema obesity study, suggesting a better readout than the prior disappointing trial could help sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted the intense GLP-1 battle with Eli Lilly, including comparisons of Lilly’s next-gen obesity drug and its strong demand momentum, which underscores competition but does not by itself change Novo’s fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article

Several articles highlighted the intense GLP-1 battle with Eli Lilly, including comparisons of Lilly’s next-gen obesity drug and its strong demand momentum, which underscores competition but does not by itself change Novo’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s separate note kept Novo Nordisk at Hold, reflecting a mixed near-term view rather than a clear catalyst for the shares. Globe and Mail article

Deutsche Bank’s separate note kept Novo Nordisk at Hold, reflecting a mixed near-term view rather than a clear catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s encouraging obesity-drug trial data and strong GLP-1 growth commentary are increasing pressure on Novo Nordisk by sharpening investor focus on competitor momentum in the weight-loss market. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here