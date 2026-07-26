39,200 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by Endure Capital Management LLC

Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.8% of Endure Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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