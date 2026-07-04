39,360 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

Boeing stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.61.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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