39,533 Shares in Gold Fields Limited $GFI Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,483,903 shares of the company's stock worth $1,549,227,000 after buying an additional 1,180,634 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock worth $265,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,384,047 shares of the company's stock worth $191,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,124 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Gold Fields by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650,799 shares of the company's stock worth $159,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 910,580 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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