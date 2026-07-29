39,636 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,636 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $257,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Weiss Ratings upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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