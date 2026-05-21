3,965 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $12.94 from $11.83, suggesting stronger expected earnings growth for Rockwell Automation. Rockwell Automation stock page

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $12.94 from $11.83, suggesting stronger expected earnings growth for Rockwell Automation. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased estimates for FY2027 to $14.00 and FY2028 to $16.12, reinforcing a longer-term bullish outlook for earnings power. Rockwell Automation stock page

The firm also increased estimates for FY2027 to $14.00 and FY2028 to $16.12, reinforcing a longer-term bullish outlook for earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were raised as well, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may be seen as an indication of steadier demand and margin resilience. Rockwell Automation stock page

Quarterly estimates were raised as well, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may be seen as an indication of steadier demand and margin resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell Automation also presented at Wolfe Research’s Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, but no major new strategic announcement was included in the transcript reference. Conference transcript

Rockwell Automation also presented at Wolfe Research’s Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, but no major new strategic announcement was included in the transcript reference. Neutral Sentiment: A new global study highlighted that 90% of manufacturers see digital transformation as essential, which is supportive of Rockwell’s long-term automation theme but does not directly change near-term fundamentals. Digital transformation study

A new global study highlighted that 90% of manufacturers see digital transformation as essential, which is supportive of Rockwell’s long-term automation theme but does not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.91 from $3.94, a minor offset to the otherwise bullish revisions. Rockwell Automation stock page

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE ROK opened at $435.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $298.70 and a one year high of $463.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here