39,739 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here