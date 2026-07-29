40,000 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $444.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here