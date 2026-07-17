40,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 2,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 2,517 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $64,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,544. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 1,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $29,998.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,566.32. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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