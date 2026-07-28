400,000 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,740,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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