40,004 Shares in Regions Financial Corporation $RF Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,004 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $27.87 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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