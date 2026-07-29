Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

4,008,422 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
FS Credit Opportunities logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rivernorth Capital Management acquired 4,008,422 FS Credit Opportunities shares worth approximately $20.4 million, giving it a 2.02% stake and making FSCO its 19th-largest portfolio holding.
  • FSCO shares opened at $4.95, near their 50-day average of $4.91 and below the 52-week high of $7.65; institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 36.37% of the stock.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0583 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 14.1%, with payment scheduled for July 31 to shareholders of record July 24.
  • Interested in FS Credit Opportunities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,008,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,443,000. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of FS Credit Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 289,753 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 62,079 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc NYSE: FSCO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Right Now?

Before you consider FS Credit Opportunities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FS Credit Opportunities wasn't on the list.

While FS Credit Opportunities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines