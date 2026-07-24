40,378 Shares in SM Energy Company $SM Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,378 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SM Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,070 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 617,859 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 87,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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SM Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business's revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.53.

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SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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