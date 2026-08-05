411,116 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,471,000. Amundi owned about 0.45% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hycroft Mining Stock Up 8.4%

HYMC opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.78. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYMC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYMC

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

In related news, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 15,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $402,386.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,572.50. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $497,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,160.46. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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