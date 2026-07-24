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413,595 Shares in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Vizsla Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter, purchasing 413,595 shares valued at about $1.37 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in the company, and institutional ownership now stands at 22.46% of outstanding shares.
  • Vizsla Silver shares opened at $3.24, giving the company a market cap of about $1.15 billion, while the stock trades well below its 12-month high of $7.19.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 413,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vizsla Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,443,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth $8,658,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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