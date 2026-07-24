413,595 Shares in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 413,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vizsla Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,443,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth $8,658,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

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Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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