42,072 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Bought by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 443,406 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $802,916,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,595,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,186,000 after purchasing an additional 781,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 962,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,907,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $45.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

More CenterPoint Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion, ahead of the $2.12 billion forecast, while operating income reached $534 million. CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Adjusted EPS was $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion, ahead of the $2.12 billion forecast, while operating income reached $534 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth in Houston-area power demand is supporting results. CenterPoint attributed the strong quarter primarily to customer growth and regulatory recovery, with rising electricity demand in its Houston service territory providing an additional growth tailwind. CenterPoint Energy beats Q2 profit estimates, boosts 10-year capital investment plan

CenterPoint attributed the strong quarter primarily to customer growth and regulatory recovery, with rising electricity demand in its Houston service territory providing an additional growth tailwind. Positive Sentiment: CenterPoint increased its 10-year capital plan by $1.2 billion. The larger investment program could strengthen grid infrastructure and support longer-term rate-base growth, although it will also require substantial financing. CenterPoint Energy reports strong Q2 2026 results

The larger investment program could strengthen grid infrastructure and support longer-term rate-base growth, although it will also require substantial financing. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reiterated at $1.89-$1.91. The midpoint is broadly consistent with the $1.91 analyst consensus, offering stability but no upward earnings surprise. CenterPoint also provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process.

The midpoint is broadly consistent with the $1.91 analyst consensus, offering stability but no upward earnings surprise. CenterPoint also provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process. Negative Sentiment: The expanded capital program may increase borrowing needs and exposure to higher financing costs. Investors will likely monitor funding requirements, regulatory approvals and execution as CenterPoint accelerates infrastructure spending.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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