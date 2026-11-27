Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 420,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,987,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $651,293,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20,891.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,014,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $532,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $389,527,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,329,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,169,839,000 after buying an additional 4,231,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy is an energy company based in Juno Beach, Florida. Through Florida Power & Light, it operates a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to customers in Florida. Its other principal business, NextEra Energy Resources, develops, owns and operates energy infrastructure across North America. Its portfolio includes wind and solar power, battery storage, nuclear and natural-gas generation, and transmission facilities. The company traces its roots to Florida Power & Light, established in 1925.

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