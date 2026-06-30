4,239 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,239 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,203 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $348.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $345.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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