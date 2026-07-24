42,478 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,478 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 302.2% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company's stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Pegasystems

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $26,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,566.50. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,795 shares of company stock valued at $229,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pegasystems from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 18.66%.The business had revenue of $420.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Pegasystems's payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pegasystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pegasystems wasn't on the list.

While Pegasystems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here