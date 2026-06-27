43,452 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after buying an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.96.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,005,339 shares of company stock valued at $273,061,091 over the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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