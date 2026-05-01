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4,356,921 Shares in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Expro Group logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC acquired 4,356,921 shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) in Q4 — about $58.2 million — giving it a 3.84% stake while institutional investors own roughly 92.07% of the stock.
  • Expro reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, matching estimates, but revenue missed at $382.1M versus $413.5M expected and declined 12.5% year-over-year.
  • Analyst views are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with a $16 target, but ratings range from Barclays' $21 "overweight" to Freedom Capital's "strong sell".
  • Five stocks we like better than Expro Group.

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,356,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,165,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.84% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,626,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 289,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,580 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Expro Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Expro Group's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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