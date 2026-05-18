43,833 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,833 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.08.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.95 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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