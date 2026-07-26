44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,366 DTE Energy Company $DTE

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,729,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,423,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its long-term earnings estimates for DTE Energy, projecting EPS growth from $7.71 in FY2026 to $10.37 in FY2030, which signals confidence in the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp raised its long-term earnings estimates for DTE Energy, projecting EPS growth from $7.71 in FY2026 to $10.37 in FY2030, which signals confidence in the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS forecasts of $8.26, $8.90, and $9.61, respectively, reinforce the view that DTE Energy could deliver steady utility-style earnings expansion over time.

KeyCorp’s FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS forecasts of $8.26, $8.90, and $9.61, respectively, reinforce the view that DTE Energy could deliver steady utility-style earnings expansion over time. Positive Sentiment: A recent Q2 2026 earnings preview highlighted DTE Energy as a regulated utility with data center tailwinds, a theme that can support investor expectations for demand growth.

A recent Q2 2026 earnings preview highlighted DTE Energy as a regulated utility with data center tailwinds, a theme that can support investor expectations for demand growth. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates were $1.13, $2.46, and $2.17, matching or framing the company’s near-term earnings path but not materially changing the broader outlook.

KeyCorp’s Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates were $1.13, $2.46, and $2.17, matching or framing the company’s near-term earnings path but not materially changing the broader outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Political and policy-related headlines involving Michigan energy issues and DTE appeared in the news flow, but they did not include direct operational changes for the company.

Political and policy-related headlines involving Michigan energy issues and DTE appeared in the news flow, but they did not include direct operational changes for the company. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on DTE Energy to $148 from a prior level, which may have added some caution around the stock’s valuation.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.38.

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DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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