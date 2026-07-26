44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,463,470 shares of the company's stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 267,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,471 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,733,447 shares of the company's stock worth $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,475,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 997,112 shares of the company's stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of RTO stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Free Report).

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