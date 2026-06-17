44,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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