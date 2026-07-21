440,002 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,002 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $91,828,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.0% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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