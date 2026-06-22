4,511 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $509.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $483.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.88 and a 200 day moving average of $435.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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