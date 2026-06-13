4,530 Shares in Sanmina Corporation $SANM Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 101,851 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $255.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $288.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here