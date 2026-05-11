457,707 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI Purchased by Brummer Multi Strategy AB

Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 457,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Maravai LifeSciences makes up approximately 9.0% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brummer Multi Strategy AB owned about 0.18% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,453,441 shares of the company's stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 511,992 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,372 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 38.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,761,764 shares of the company's stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 484,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

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