45,948 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.16.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HST stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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