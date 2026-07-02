463,100 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 463,100 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $34,385,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,434 shares of the bank's stock worth $312,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,517 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,464,000 after purchasing an additional 557,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 229,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,639 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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