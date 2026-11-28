Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 464,576 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Extra Space Storage worth $91,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 82.4% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $889.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $886.61 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and manages self-storage properties. Its facilities offer storage units in a range of sizes for personal and business use, with options that may include climate-controlled units and space for vehicles. In addition to operating its own facilities, the company provides management services for properties owned by third parties and offers related services, including tenant insurance. Its network serves customers across the United States.

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