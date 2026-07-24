466,175 Shares in SM Energy Company $SM Bought by Clg LLC

Clg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 466,175 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000. SM Energy comprises 3.6% of Clg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clg LLC owned about 0.19% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SM Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,070 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 617,859 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 87,834 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SM opened at $33.56 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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