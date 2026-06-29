46,900 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 154,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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