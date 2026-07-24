47,091 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,091 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in EOG Resources by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,000 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $123,451,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,888 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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