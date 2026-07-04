47,107 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ARM

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 in the last 90 days.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.88. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $452.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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