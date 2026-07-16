47,150 Shares in Flowserve Corporation $FLS Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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